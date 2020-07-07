Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a pedestrian in central Colorado Springs Monday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Swope Avenue. Police said a Volkswagen driven by 27-year-old Mersudin Mahmutovic was headed westbound when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing Platte Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

Mahmutovic was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, careless driving resulting in death, and vehicular homicide, according to police.

Police said this is the 18th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 22. This is the fourth pedestrian to be killed in a crash this year.