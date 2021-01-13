Drive-up food pantry starts on Pueblo’s north and east side

PUEBLO, Colo. — A drive-up food pantry started up on Pueblo’s north and east sides. The food pantries will happen every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month.

On the 2nd Wednesday of every month, it would be held at the old Somerlid School (2717 West Street) on the north side.

On the 4th Wednesday of every month, it will be held at the old Spann Elementary (2300 E 10th Street) on the east side.

Those in line for food said it’s a big help.

This event is put on by Rocky Mountain SER and they say anyone can drive up and receive food.

The food is provided by a number of community organizations, Care and Share, Pepperidge Farms, Pueblo Food Project, and the Eastside Action Support Team.