(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Resource Exchange (TRE) will host its annual Drive-Thru Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 16, offering an inclusive experience for kids with disabilities or sensory issues.

TRE said this event offers families the opportunity to bring their kids to visit Santa without having to encounter large crowds, rushed lines, or increased sensory stimuli often found at holiday events.

The drive-thru event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at 6385 Corporate Drive, in the large parking lot on the north side of TRE’s building. Those planning to attend should register ahead of time, which you can do by clicking here.

The Resource Exchange drive-thru Santa event 2021. Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

When you register, let TRE know how many children will be in your car by changing the number of tickets to reflect the number of passengers. A suggested $10 donation per car benefits the Empty Stocking Fund, of which TRE is a proud partner agency. Event is open to the public and drive-ups are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended.

When you arrive, you’ll proceed through the parking lot, which will feature area sports team mascots, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and other surprises. Children and families will receive treats and giveaways distributed by cheerful elves on their way to Santa.