(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Resource Exchange (TRE) will host a Drive-Thru Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and attending families will receive festive treat bags from cheerful elves on their exciting journey to meet the Big Man in Red.

Volunteers from TRE, the Empty Stocking Fund, and fifteen additional local human services agencies will gather in the TRE parking lot to spread holiday cheer in a fun, family-friendly setting. Families who sign up for an approximate time slot will make their way through the parking lot, which will feature area sports team mascots, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and other surprises.

A suggested $10 donation per car benefits the Empty Stocking Fund, of which TRE is a partner agency. Event is open to the public and drive-ups are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended. You can find more information and sign up at the Drive-Thru Santa event on TRE’s website, but limited time slots are still available!

The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Resource Exchange, 6385 Corporate Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.