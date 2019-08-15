Dream Centers Mary’s Home celebrates the opening of a third building

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Dream Centers organization that runs Mary’s home — a Colorado Springs shelter for homeless women and their families fleeing from abuse, domestic violence or other trauma- cut the ribbon on a new building Wednesday.

This is the organizations third building on campus.

They have the Mary’s home shelter, the Family Life Center which opened in October 2018 after being built in 10 days.

The debut of the family services center means administrative offices can move out of apartments into the new building leaving more capacity for families in need.

“What we are doing is offering them opportunity to reverse generational poverty, by reversing generational poverty what we are doing is, offering support, classes, education, vocational tracks. We are coming along side them, they can live at Mary’s home for up to 5 years while they are putting their life plan in order.” Yvette Maher

Chief Development Officer

The Dream Centers organization also announced they had purchased another property to house even more families.

Right now, 15 families take advantage of Mary’s Home and hope to help even more.