COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The D11 Board of Education has appointed Dr. Nicholas Gledich as the acting/interim superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11.

He will start on March 8, 2022.

Dr. Daniel Hoff was originally placed as acting superintendent, however, Gledich will now take Hoff’s place.

Gledich is the former superintendent of D11, having served nine years in the District until he retired

in June 2018.

“He is a widely respected and experienced leader in public education,” the board wrote. “The Board has the utmost faith and confidence that he is the right person to guide the District through the next phase of D11 leadership. We are grateful to Dr. Gledich for his dedication to lead D11 during this time as the Board continues the process of selecting a permanent superintendent.”

The school went on to say it will continue to update the community as the search process continues.

Currently, no specific candidates have been identified or recruited yet. You can read the full letter below: