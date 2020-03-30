Dozens donate to hospital gear drive

COLORADO SPRINGS – Project C.U.R.E, a non-profit that has been providing hospital gear to those who need it for years, stepped up to host a donation drive to help hospitals right here in Colorado Springs.

“We’ve never used masks and gloves at this level ever in the history of the United States,” Douglas Jackson, the President and CEO of Project C.U.R.E said.

Representatives from a few different southern Colorado hospitals and volunteers showed up to help organize the supplies as donors dropped it off.

“We are to point now where we are taking some pretty drastic measures to conserve PPE. We have been refurbishing, re-purposing and reusing,” Dr. Brian Erling, the CEO of Penrose-St. Francis said.

They were taking donations of any type of personal protective gear.

That includes:

Eye protection and goggles

Face shields

Surgical masks

N95 masks

Sterile and non-sterile gloves

Disposable gowns

Biohazard bags

Both Jackson and Dr. Erling said they were happy with the turn out.

“There is stories of nurses literally using trash bags to protect themselves because they are running out,” Jackson said.

Dr. Erling also wanted to remind the public that they need to take the warnings about the coronavirus seriously.

“We’ve really seen it start to tick up over the past few days. People need to realize they need to take this seriously because this is real,” Dr. Erling said.

If you weren’t able to make it to the donation drive Sunday there are still so many ways you can either donate gear or money.

You can donate through Project C.U.R.E by following this link.

Dr. Erling stated that Penrose-St. Francis hospital also has a donation drop-off for all hours of the day.

The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is also accepting PPE donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m..