Downtown stores encourage shoppers to treat every Saturday like Small Business Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Traditionally, on the day after Black Friday, everyone is encouraged to shop at small local businesses for Small Business Saturday. But this year, some downtown business owners are urging people to spread out their shopping days.

Due to capacity limits in the store, Terra Verde owner Carrie Baker said they’ve often had a line out the door on weekends. She’s pushing for shoppers to treat every Saturday like Small Business Saturday.

“Maybe that would get customers to kind of spread out their shopping so that on today’s day, we wouldn’t have as many people in the store all at one time,” Baker said. “Because typically on Small Business Saturday, we’re wall-to-wall people, and since we’re at 50% capacity and we’re really making sure that we’re keeping count at the door. The idea was not necessarily to drive traffic, but to make people feel comfortable and that they were in a safe, healthy environment.”

Baker said revenue is down 25% for the year, due to the shutdown and coronavirus restrictions. However, she appreciates the patience of her customers who have waited in line outside.