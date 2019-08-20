Downtown restaurant Sonterra announces closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After more than a decade and a half of business, an award-winning downtown restaurant has closed.

The owners of Sonterra Innovative Southwest Grill announced their Tejon Street restaurant closed for good this past Saturday.

The restaurant has been owned by Randy and Liz Price for 16 years. They said they’ll be watching the changing downtown business landscape to see what kind of shop would do best in that location.

The Urban Egg next door will stay open.

The Prices said they’re helping Sonterra employees find jobs in their other restaurants.

The kitchen space at Sonterra will be used for the restaurant group’s newest endeavor, 6035 Catering and Events.