(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mural unveiling will be held in Downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, Oct. 29, and the community is invited to attend.
The mural honors the life of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, whose disappearance and murder in 2020 sparked community-wide response and heartache.
The mural features an explosion of bright colors, including Gannon’s favorite blue outlining his angel wings, with the words “Love One Another #GannonStrong.”
The mural is being created by local artist Paes 164, whose previous murals include one in Old Colorado City memorializing the victims of the Club Q shooting and another honoring the bravery and sacrifice of our city’s police department.
The community is invited to attend the unveiling of the completed mural at 11:11 a.m. on Sunday at 12 Pikes Peak Avenue. An emotional support dog from Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response will also be in attendance for anyone in need of comfort.