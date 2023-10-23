(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mural unveiling will be held in Downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, Oct. 29, and the community is invited to attend.

The mural honors the life of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, whose disappearance and murder in 2020 sparked community-wide response and heartache.

The mural features an explosion of bright colors, including Gannon’s favorite blue outlining his angel wings, with the words “Love One Another #GannonStrong.”

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief photojournalist Mike Duran

The mural is being created by local artist Paes 164, whose previous murals include one in Old Colorado City memorializing the victims of the Club Q shooting and another honoring the bravery and sacrifice of our city’s police department.

The community is invited to attend the unveiling of the completed mural at 11:11 a.m. on Sunday at 12 Pikes Peak Avenue. An emotional support dog from Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response will also be in attendance for anyone in need of comfort.