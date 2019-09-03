Downtown Colorado Springs street closed as crews work to fix ruptured gas line

Bijou between Nevada and Weber will remain closed. Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS — A ruptured gas line has Bijou between Nevada and Weber closed according to Colorado Springs Fire Department. Crews with Colorado Springs Utilities and Colorado Springs Fire Department are working to fix the problem.

There is no immediate danger to the public but officials ask people to avoid the area.

Crews have clamped a two inch natural gas line after being ruptured during a third party construction company digging. Officials believe there is another ruptured line below the clamped line.

Hazmat crews found no elevated levels of gas in either the YMCA or First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs located off Bijou. Both facilities remain closed.