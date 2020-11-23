Downtown Colorado Springs parking garages will now charge $2 flat fee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People parking in downtown Colorado Springs garages will now pay $2 no matter when they enter or how long they stay, the city said Monday.

Previously, parking in the city-owned garages cost $1 per hour during the day, with a flat fee of $1 after 4 p.m. and on weekends.

The garages are located at the intersections of Colorado and Nevada Avenues, Kiowa Street and Nevada Avenue, and Cascade Avenue and Bijou Street.

The new rates went into effect Monday. The city said the change is an effort to simplify garage parking downtown.

The cost for monthly parking permits will remain the same. Special event parking is $5.