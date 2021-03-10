Downtown Colorado Springs expanding with five new businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Downtown Colorado Springs is expanding this month. Five new businesses are opening, ranging from restaurants and breweries to clothing stores.

Last Friday, March 5, Red Swing Brew House opened its doors, joining the microbrewery community in Colorado Springs.

Also on Friday, Munchies opened their brick-and-mortar location at 103 Wahsatch Ave.

Kinship Landing will have its grand opening Wednesday along with Homa, a craft cafe and bar inside the hostel-style boutique hotel. The hotel is located on 415 S. Nevada Ave. just south of downtown.

March 19, Inherent Clothier, a boutique clothing store at 123 N. Tejon St., will be opening its doors.

Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe will open March 29 at 616 S. Tejon St.

Laurel Prud’homme, spokeswoman for the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, is excited to have these new businesses open, especially during the pandemic.

“We’ve been working really hard over the last 12 months to work with businesses so that they can make it through the pandemic so that they’re still here when things open up again,” Prud’homme said. “And we’ve been really pleasantly surprised that not only have we been able to retain a lot of businesses, but we’re seeing new businesses opening as well. And that is a really good sign of growth not just for downtown but for our city as a whole.”

Two more businesses will be opening in April, including Mash Mechanix Brewing and Tejon Eatery — a food hall off Tejon Street.