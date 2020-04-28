Downtown Colorado Springs businesses encourage local shopping with Social Distance Saturdays

COLORADO SPRINGS – Beginning May 1, many retail shops throughout Downtown Colorado Springs will be open to customers.
Some businesses are participating in “Social Distance Saturdays,” a by-appointment opportunity for a unique and intimate shopping experience providing a way to support local businesses while maintaining proper social distancing.
Through Social Distance Saturdays, people can sign up for 20-minute private gallery and shopping experiences. Offered every Saturday in May, this is a ticketed event with all proceeds going to the venues directly.
“This is one way we can encourage people to come and support local businesses in a safe and still fun manner,” said Claire Swinford, Director of Urban Engagement for Downtown Partnership. Featured locations include art galleries and boutiques specializing in hand-crafted, artisan goods.
$45 registration includes:
- 20-minute private access to up to five locations.
- Locally made hand sanitizer.
- Locally made, reusable fabric mask.
Details:
- Sessions are booked with a 10-minute gap to allow for proper sanitizing between guests.
- Guests are required to wear masks while shopping.
- Registration is per party, not per individual. Parties should only include members of immediate household and are limited to 10 or fewer people.
Registration and tickets:
- Registration is required by Thursday prior to the shopping date.
- Participants can choose from a morning or afternoon time slot.
- Information and link to registration is listed at www.DowntownCS.com/SocialSaturday
- After registering, guests will be sent a private link to book their preferred locations and time slots.
For more information visit www.downtowncs.com, or contact Downtown Colorado Springs at 719.886.0088.