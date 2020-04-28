Downtown Colorado Springs businesses encourage local shopping with Social Distance Saturdays

COLORADO SPRINGS – Beginning May 1, many retail shops throughout Downtown Colorado Springs will be open to customers.

Some businesses are participating in “Social Distance Saturdays,” a by-appointment opportunity for a unique and intimate shopping experience providing a way to support local businesses while maintaining proper social distancing.

Through Social Distance Saturdays, people can sign up for 20-minute private gallery and shopping experiences. Offered every Saturday in May, this is a ticketed event with all proceeds going to the venues directly.

“This is one way we can encourage people to come and support local businesses in a safe and still fun manner,” said Claire Swinford, Director of Urban Engagement for Downtown Partnership. Featured locations include art galleries and boutiques specializing in hand-crafted, artisan goods.

$45 registration includes:

20-minute private access to up to five locations.

Locally made hand sanitizer.

Locally made, reusable fabric mask.

Details:

Sessions are booked with a 10-minute gap to allow for proper sanitizing between guests.

Guests are required to wear masks while shopping.

Registration is per party, not per individual. Parties should only include members of immediate household and are limited to 10 or fewer people.

Registration and tickets:

Registration is required by Thursday prior to the shopping date.

Participants can choose from a morning or afternoon time slot.

Information and link to registration is listed at www.DowntownCS.com/SocialSaturday

After registering, guests will be sent a private link to book their preferred locations and time slots.

For more information visit www.downtowncs.com, or contact Downtown Colorado Springs at 719.886.0088.