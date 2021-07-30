Downtown business prepare for Colorado Spring’s 150th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The biggest celebration Colorado Springs has seen since the start of the pandemic is set to kick off. The city will be celebrating its 150 birthday tomorrow afternoon, an event that has many small businesses excited.

“It’s gonna bring in a lot of business a lot of people are going to be here,” Vignette Stone, Shift Lead at Solar Roast, said.

Many shops are also seeing an influx of customers in anticipation of the big day.

“It’s wonderful to have any sort of boost we’ve had a good tourist season and had a lot of tourists this summer,” Sam Eppley, President of Sparrow Hawk Gourmet Cookware, said.

Solar Roast Coffee and Sparrow Hawk Gourmet Cookware will be fully staffed and will be offering deals all weekend long. They also both have seen an increase in sales all summer long.

“It’s fantastic that downtown has survived the pandemic so well and the smaller independent shops are thriving this summer,” Eppley said.

The Downtown Partnership is also applauding the big celebration, in a statement to FOX21.

We’re excited to welcome people back downtown for a community celebration. Downtown has changed quite a bit in the past year, so there are new places to check out as well as their long-time favorites. Downtown Partnership.

Parking will be marked throughout the city in anticipation of street closures.

For more information, click here.

