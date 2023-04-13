(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) has closed its Downtown Terminal lobby, effective immediately.

According to a press release from MMT, the lobby at the terminal located at the corner of North Nevada Avenue and East Kiowa Street is closed until further notice.

At the end of March, MMT announced changes to the restrooms at the Downtown Terminal, stating that restrooms would no longer be open to the public and would instead only be open to passengers and MMT drivers and staff.

The changes came following the closure of the bathrooms for methamphetamine testing, after a security officer became ill during a routine inspection of the restrooms on March 30.

“MMT’s primary focus is the safety and well-being of all our riders and staff,” MMT said in a press release. “MMT is waiting to receive the final methamphetamine testing report but has decided the close the lobby as a precautionary measure.”

MMT said more information would be provided once it becomes available.