Downed tree or powerline? How to report to the city of Colorado Springs during weekend snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS — City forestry said the 350,000 trees lining the streets and parks of Colorado Springs are prime targets for the strong winds and blowing snow expected during this weekend’s storm.

The city of Colorado Springs is fully staffed and has plans in place. The forestry department will be fully staffed starting early Saturday morning and have a team of arborists in response mode for any fallen trees.

If you see a breaking or downed tree, forestry wants you to make sure it’s city owned before putting in a request. If the tree is in a right-of-way between the sidewalk and curb or gutter, it’s typically a city-owned tree.

The best way for citizens to request help from city forestry is online at GoCOS!

You will fill out a form that goes directly to crews who will respond to the highest priority situations first.

“The highest priority is going to be those trees that lie in the roadway that might impede first responders,” said Dennis Will, with City Forestry.

If you see a tree that’s impacting powerlines the city wants you to reach out to Colorado Springs Utilities. You can put in a request online through the GoCOS! website. You can also call CSU directly at (719) – 448 – 4800.