Douglass Valley Elementary School temporarily closed Monday, September 21

COLORADO SPRINGS — Douglass Valley Elementary School (DVES), an Academy District 20 school, temporarily closed Monday, September 21, 2020, after student tests positive for COVID-19.

The school says they learned a DVES student tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional student is considered probable for COVID-19.

Closing the school Monday provides more time for contact tracing, deep cleaning of the building, further collaboration with El Paso County Public Health, and planning for any staffing impacts, according to a spokesperson for Academy District 20.

After the contact tracing and deep cleaning are completed, the DVES administration will send information about the next steps.

The before and after Champions program is also cancelled.