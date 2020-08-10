Double the blessing: Colorado Springs family has two sets of twins

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs family is used to seeing double–they are surrounded by twins. They say many refer to them as having nothing but double the trouble, but they say it’s double the blessing.

“It’s a task, it’s rewarding and fun,” said proud dad EJ Roberson.

All his life, EJ has been surrounded by twins.

“My father was a twin, his daddy was a twin, and my wife is a twin,” EJ said.

So, he wasn’t surprised when his wife became pregnant with twins, Zaki and Zisland.

“I had an inkling,” EJ said. “I told my father my wife is pregnant, and he laughed and he said you’re gonna have twins. He jinxed me.”

Their second pregnancy brought them one little girl, but the third time, ‘oh boy’.

“When I was getting my ultrasound my husband’s knees buckled because they were having twins,” said EJ’s wife, Amelia.

The couple gave birth to their second set of twins, Zoie and Earl.

They learned miracles can happen in pairs. They say it gets tough, but they wouldn’t switch places.

“I think God has a supreme plan for me and thinks I am a good father,” EJ said.

One thing is for sure, the family says they won’t be expanding their family.

“Five kids, it’s enough for me,” EJ said.