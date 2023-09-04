(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station (CMSFS) Fire Department will conduct fire training exercises on Friday, Sept. 8, and is giving the community a heads up not to be alarmed if you see smoke or fire.

According to a press release from Peterson Space Force Base, the training is routine and ensures emergency responders are prepared for a variety of incidents on and off the station.

Neighbors and travelers near the I-25 and Highway 115 corridors should not be alarmed if they see smoke or fire in the area from 9 a.m. to noon, Peterson said. The fire training center on CMSFS has safety controls in place to ensure the area stays safe while providing an educational environment for the firefighters.

Peterson added that fire danger levels will be monitored to ensure safe execution of the training.