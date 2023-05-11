(CRIPPLE CREEK) — The annual release of the Cripple Creek donkey herd, which was scheduled for May 15, has been delayed due to inclement weather, according to the donkeys’ caretakers.

Every year, the donkeys are released from their winter stables to roam the town of Cripple Creek. The donkeys, and their yearly release, are fan favorites for locals and visitors alike.

The Two Mile High Club, which oversees the care of the donkeys, announced the delay on May 11. The club said the delay was due to safety concerns after recent snowstorms hit Cripple Creek, and because of the immediate forecast for the mountain region.

“The safety of those making their way to attend this event and our beloved herd of donkeys is paramount,” said Brandon Westhoff, President of the Two Mile High Club. “The Club will announce a release date next week.”