(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — After uncertainty early in 2023 clouded Donkey Derby Days for the year, the event is officially on in Cripple Creek, organizers announced.

According to a press release from the Donkey Derby Days (DDD) Committee, the celebration will take place August 11-13, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors who stepped up to make sure the fan favorite event returns for another year.

The DDD Committee said the 92nd annual celebration almost didn’t happen due to funding shortages and a lack of volunteers.

“So many generous people stepped up to save this event, and our Committee has been working hard to make it bigger and better than ever, despite the tough start,” said Brandon Westhoff, President of the Two Mile High Club. “We’d like to get more sponsors on board and encourage more donations to carry out all of the committee’s plans and help to secure next year’s event, but, we are very pleased with the progress.”

Those interested in learning more about the Cripple Creek Donkeys, donating, sponsoring, or becoming a vendor or volunteer can head to CrippleCreekDonkeys.com. Interested volunteers can also call (719) 321-0050 or email ccddd2023@gmail.com.









Donkey Derby Race file photo

The planning committee estimates that some 35,000 people will attend this year’s free three-day festival, which will kick off with an old-fashioned street dance on Friday night, followed by a Parade and Donkey Derby Races on Saturday, and live music all weekend.

There will also be gold panning, the Salida Circus, a Kid’s Zone, food trucks, and a variety of vendors sharing their wares and information.

Donkey Derby Days began in 1931 to honor donkeys left behind by miners after more modern equipment replaced them. The original orphaned donkeys were adopted by the city and protected by City Ordinance. Fifteen donkeys make up the herd today, and they are cared for by the nonprofit all-volunteer “Two Mile High Club,” established in 1932.

The DDD Committee said it costs about $2,000 per donkey annually to provide food, shelter, medicine, and farrier care, and the Donkey Derby Days celebration is the committee’s largest fundraiser.

Each year, the Club and the City of Cripple Creek celebrate its rich history with these famous “town mascots” leading the way. Historically 10,000 visitors per day pour into the little gambling town in the mountains to join the celebration.