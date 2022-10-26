(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you find yourself with way too much candy after Halloween, you don’t have to throw it away; send it to active duty troops deployed overseas as part of a care package!

Prominent Point Dental Group and Orthodontics is hosting a “Halloween Candy Buyback” event to help kids and parents offload unwanted candy. All candy donated will be taken to Peterson Air Force Base to be included in care packages sent to active-duty troops stationed overseas.

Prominent Point Dental Group is offering $5 Starbucks gift cards in exchange for a pound of unopened candy, with a limit of one per person. In addition, the office will provide paper and writing utensils for those who would like to create notes for service members.

“We are so excited to host this event for the third year. It’s a great way to lower our patients’ sugar intake while also spreading happiness to others,” said Richard Collette, DDS. “Our goal, throughout all we do, is to help children and parents understand the importance of good oral health.”

Research shows that global sugar consumption for children increases by about 2% annually and currently sits at 50 million tons per year, which means parents need to be sure their kids’ teeth are being cared for more than ever. High sugar intake is associated with cavities, hyperactivity, and weight gain. In some cases, the wrong types of candy can lead to broken teeth and damaged braces.

Candy will be collected at Prominent Point Dental Group from Tues., Nov. 1 through Mon., Nov. 7, during normal business hours. The office is located at 9625 Prominent Point, Suite 100, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80924.