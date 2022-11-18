(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ting Internet is partnering with Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado to host a ‘Give for Good’ food drive this holiday season.

Members of the community can drop off canned goods on Saturdays to The Wild Goose Meeting House, located at 401 North Tejon Street, starting Nov. 19. Each Saturday, the first 500 people to donate non-perishable goods will receive a free holiday coffee in exchange for their generous donation.

Stop by the Wild Goose Meeting House any of these days to drop off your donation and grab a holiday coffee: