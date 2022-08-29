COLORADO SPRINGS — Doherty High School was placed on secure status for a brief time on Monday after a threat was reported on social media.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received a call from a parent of a student on Monday morning with concerns that their child had posted a video of them armed with a handgun and a drum magazine, and their child had made threats towards students.

Doherty High School was placed on a secure status as a precaution.

District 11 sent out a statement to families, staff, and students explaining the situation. The district said that school administrators, members of CSPD, and the School Resource Officer responded quickly to secure the school and identify the source of the post.

“Every threat, regardless of rumors, is thoroughly investigated and taken seriously,” the district said in the statement. “This is a good reminder to report anything you may see on social media that causes concern to school personnel or anonymously to the Safe2Tell hotline at 1-877-542-7233 or online at Safe2Tell.org. Together we make a difference in the safety and security of our school environments.”

Officers arrested the student off campus and the student is facing charges related to the posted threats and possession of the weapon.

The district released a second statement thanking their law enforcement partners and praising the quick response:

D11 is thankful for the quick response and collaboration of the Colorado Springs Police Department and school resource officer who worked to investigate the situation, further keeping students and staff safe and allowing students to learn uninterrupted. It is with appreciation and gratitude that we thank our police and first responders, who work diligently to help provide a safe learning environment for all D11 students, staff, and families. Colorado Springs School District 11

A separate threat was also made at Challenger Middle School in Academy School District 20 on Monday, with the outcome credited to the quick actions of students reporting the threat on social media.