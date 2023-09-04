(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — The 13th annual “Dog Splash” event, hosted by the Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation, will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The “Dog Splash” marks the end of the summer outdoor pool season for the Ellis Outdoor Pool. Soldiers, family members and all other Department of Defense ID card holders can bring their dogs to enjoy a dip in the pool before it is drained for the coming cooler seasons.

Participation costs $3 per dog. Owners are required to show proof of current rabies vaccination for all pets. Fort Carson breed restriction policy applies.