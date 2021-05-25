Dog shot after biting owner near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Someone shot a dog after it bit its owner near downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened just before 10 a.m. on Kiowa Street near the intersection with Prospect Street, east of downtown. Witnesses told police that a dog had bitten a woman, and a man had shot the dog.

The woman told police she had been bitten by her own dog, but did not provide any information about a gunshot, according to police.

HSPPR Animal Law Enforcement officers confirmed the dog had been shot. Police said it’s unclear who shot the dog, but they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

Security was increased at nearby schools while officers investigated the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).