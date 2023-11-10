(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) shared the story of an older dog that had been missing from his family for five years, finally being reunited after he was brought to the shelter.

HSPPR said Jake went missing from his family five years ago when he was about nine years old. Jake is now 14 and his family recognized him from photos on HSPPR’s website.

They went to the Pueblo shelter where HSPPR matched old photos of Jake to his older self. HSPPR was able to confirm it was Jake thanks to unique brown patches on his body.

HSPPR said the family was happy to have their dog back in their lives.