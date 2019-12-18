Dog rescued after running into traffic on I-25

Police are looking for the owners of this dog, which was found running on Interstate 25 Wednesday afternoon. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that was rescued after running onto Interstate 25 in central Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the dog was spotted on southbound Interstate 25 near the Fontanero exit around 12:30 p.m. Citizens, along with the humane society, were able to safely remove the dog from traffic.

Now, police are looking for the dog’s owners. Anyone with information is asked to call the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region at 719-473-1741.