Dog-friendly reservoir near Stratton Open Space closing for winter Wednesday

The South Suburban Reservoir on Tuesday morning. / Mike Duran - FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A dog-friendly reservoir near Stratton Open Space that usually closes in the winter is closing a bit early this year, according to the city.

The South Suburban Reservoir, a popular destination for dog owners, is adjacent to the open space in southwestern Colorado Springs.

The city said the reservoir usually closes between the first freeze and ice melt. This year, it’s closing for the season Wednesday and will remain closed through the spring.

The city said the extended closure will help Colorado Springs Utilities facilitate a required state inspection of the dam.

The reservoir, built in 1932, serves as local water storage.

