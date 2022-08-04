COLORADO SPRINGS — Dog Days of Summer is an interactive family pet event for kids.

Bob “The Mutt Master” Warren wanted an event that would get kids out of their rooms and outside into the fresh air. He worked with Pet Expos for over four decades, he wanted something more interactive, something that would get people to come back on Sunday after going to the event on Saturday.

Whitney Conder is a former Olympic wrestler who is working with the Dog Days event to help kids and their families find exercises and activities that they can do together.

The event will be held at the Norris Penrose Event Center for two days August 6 and August 7. Tickets and information can be found at https://www.norrispenrose.com/events.