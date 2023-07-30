Dog Days at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Extended!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) originally had two Dog Days at the Zoo planned for summer 2023. However, due to its great success, there will be two additional Dog Days in August!

On Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, you can bring your pooch to experience CMZoo with the rest of the family from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Your dogs will need their own ticket to explore the Zoo. CMZoo says tickets are the same price as an adult non-member ticket. Click the link above for requirement and restriction details and ticket information before you go.