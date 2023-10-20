(PUEBLO COUNTY Colo.) — The Pueblo County Election Office is addressing concerns about a hole in the ballot envelope that recently went out to voters.

The hole is about the size of a punch hole and is in the middle of the envelope on both the front and back sides. Election Leaders say its purpose is to allow elections staff to see if the envelope is empty or not, as well as fulfill mailing purposes with the USPS. It will also not reveal the choices voters make on their ballots.

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Candace Rivera says the design complies with state law and was approved by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office prior to the election.

They suggest for extra ballot secrecy and security; voters should use voting instructions as their secrecy sleeve as well as fold the ballot the opposite way it was printed.