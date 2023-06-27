(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — More than three years after Suzanne Morphew disappeared, additional documents have been released in the case against Barry Morphew.

Morphew was arrested in May of 2021 and formally charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence the public following the disappearance of Suzanne, his wife, on Mother’s Day 2020.

The murder charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed without prejudice in April of 2022 by the 11th Judicial District Attorney, citing lack of evidence in the ongoing search for Suzanne’s body. However, the “without prejudice” distinction of the dismissal means the case could still be refiled at a later date.

Now, the 11th Judicial DA’s office has released documents in addition to evidence relevant to the case, which can be viewed here.

Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation.