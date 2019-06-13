Dobby the House Elf spotted at Colorado home?

Caught on camera! This home security video might have Harry Potter fans heading to Colorado–Dobby the Elf has apparently been spotted here.

The video shows an object with pointy ears walking away from a house in La Junta, Colorado. The tiny figure flaps its arms before walking in front of the car. That’s where the video stops and the mystery begins.

Vivian Gomez took to social media to post the footage. She said it is not edited and was caught by her camera. The clip is going viral, and has Harry Potter fans are debating if the figure is really Dobby the House Elf coming to say hello from the wizarding world.