Divers recover body in Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. — Divers recovered a body near the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park on Monday after eyewitness reports of a swimmer who went missing in mid-afternoon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers immediately launched a search and rescue and were able to detect a possible body using sonar equipment.

Divers with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team began diving off the North Picnic Road point, just east of the marina.

Within an hour, divers had located and recovered a body. The remains were immediately turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner for identification and determination of a cause of death.

The search and rescue operation began about 3:30 p.m. Monday, just minutes after the witnesses called 9-1-1 to report the missing swimmer. The witness described seeing the swimmer disappear while apparently trying to swim from the shore to the marina.

The coroner took possession of the body shortly before 5 p.m.

“We offer our condolences to the family of this person,” said Monique Mullis, manager of Lake Pueblo State Park. “We hate seeing lives lost so tragically.”

Mullis praised the first responders who quickly provided support including the volunteer divers of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the Pueblo West Fire Department, and the Pueblo County ACOVA victim’s assistance office.

“This is another sad example of why swimming is not permitted anywhere in Lake Pueblo,” Mullis said. “Swimming is only permitted in Rock Canyon Swim Beach below the dam. This incident also points to the importance of wearing life jackets when you are in the water.”