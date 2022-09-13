COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has reached a milestone in the long-awaited Research Parkway project at Powers Boulevard and will open the new Diverging Diamond Interchange on Wednesday.

CDOT said crews will reinstate through access on Research Parkway under the new Colorado Highway 21 (Powers Blvd) bridge and remove the current hook ramps north and south of the interchange on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Powers and Research replaced the old four-way intersection with a new, innovative Diverging Diamond Interchange by constructing an overpass for Powers traffic to move continuously through the intersection over Research Parkway.

The Diverging Diamond Interchange increases the flow of traffic by allowing free-flowing turns when entering and exiting Powers from Research by eliminating left turns against oncoming traffic and reducing the number of traffic signals. The same style of interchange was installed in 2016 on the bridge over I-25 at Fillmore Street.

Crews will continue paving operations on Powers between Woodmen Road and Briargate Parkway in the coming weeks, requiring nighttime single lane closures. Speed reductions to 45 mph on Powers and 35 mph on Research will be in place. Motorists should expect delays.

Click here to watch CDOT’s video on how to drive a Diverging Diamond Interchange.