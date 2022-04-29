COLORADO SPRINGS — District Judge Ramsey Lama has resigned from his position for the Eleventh Judicial District after six and a half years on the court bench.

Judge Lama announced his resignation in a letter to Chief Justice Brian Boatright, April 26. His decision was made, in part, due to health issues that impact his ability to perform his duties as a district court judge, according to the letter.

“It has been the highest honor to serve the people of Fremont County ad the entire 11th Judicial district under your leadership and that of Chief Judge Patrick Murphy,” Judge Lama wrote in his letter. “I am humbled and grateful for the trust given to me by the citizens of this community and state.”

Rob McCallum, Public Information Officer of the Colorado Judicial Department, stated that Judge Lama began considering stepping down from the bench a year ago.

Judge Lama was assigned a number of murder cases in Fremont County and agreed to see through the cases before his resignation. He agreed to take People v. Barry Morphew as one of his last assignments on the bench when the case was reassigned by the Chief Justice.

Judge Lama’s resignation will be effective July 25, 2022. He will be returning to private practice.