District court judge orders Andrew Wommack Ministries to comply with public health orders

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A 4th Judicial District Court judge has issued an order requiring Andrew Wommack Ministries to comply with the state’s coronavirus-related public health orders, Teller County officials said Wednesday.

The order prohibits the ministry from holding any conference or other event that does not comply

with the public health orders, including the social distancing and masking requirements and the

attendance caps (currently 175 plus staff for indoor events). The order also prohibits the ministry from limiting access to public health officials seeking to determine compliance with the orders.

“Teller County is pleased that the court issued a thorough and well-reasoned opinion that upholds the State’s reasonable, non-discriminatory public health orders to help protect our community from the spread of COVID-19,” the county administrator said in a statement. “We expect that AWMInc will comply with the court order, adhere to the attendance limits, wear masks and practice social distancing at its conferences and events.”

Last month, Teller County asked the court for a preliminary injunction requiring the ministry to comply with the public health orders. The move came after the ministry filed, then dismissed, a lawsuit in federal court.