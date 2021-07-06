District attorney: ATF agent justified in shooting, injuring suspect in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has determined an ATF Special Agent was justified in shooting and injuring a suspect outside a 7-Eleven during an investigation in April.

Dallas Theiss was injured in the shooting, which happened April 9 at the 7-Eleven on Mount View Lane, which is in the area of Nevada Avenue and Garden of the Gods Road. Law enforcement officers were attempting to arrest Theiss on multiple warrants for failure to comply with probation, according to the district attorney’s office.

ATF Special Agent Robert Gillispie fired three shots as Theiss sped toward him in a car, according to the district attorney’s office. Two of the shots hit the front windshield, and one hit the driver’s side window.

When Theiss was arrested, officers determined he had been shot in the right forearm and sustained a superficial injury to the left side of his head.

The district attorney’s office determined Gillispie was justified in defending himself and others by shooting Theiss.

The criminal charges against Theiss are still pending. His next court appearance is set for July 28.