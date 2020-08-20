District 70 meal program during Remote Learning

PUEBLO, Colo. — District 70 will begin offering meal services during Remote Learning starting Monday, August 24.

Monday through Thursday, District 70 Nutrition Services will offer a breakfast and lunch bundle at the following seven regional locations:

Pueblo West area: Liberty Point International Desert Sage Elementary



Mesa area: Avondale Elementary Vineland Middle Pleasant View Middle



Mountain area: Beulah School Craver Middle



D70 will serve from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day in the bus loops. Thursday’s they will hand out an additional breakfast and lunch for Friday.

For each meal being picked up, D70 reminds parents to tell the nutrition staff member of the student’s name. Meals will be charged to student accounts, so parents are encouraged to fill out a Free/Reduced Application online.

Menus can be found on the Nutrislice tab of the school or District website.