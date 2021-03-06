District 70 cancels classes Monday due to anticipated staff shortage

Plenty of snow at Rye High School around 7:30 a.m. October 24, 2019. / Valerie Mills – FOX21 News

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County District 70 schools will be closed Monday due to an anticipated staffing shortage, the district said Saturday.

The district said there will be no in-person classes or e-learning. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.

District 70 teachers, substitutes, office staff, bus drivers, food service workers, maintenance, administration, and coaches received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to the district.

Some people experience mild to moderate side effects after receiving the vaccine. These side effects typically go away on their own after a few days, according to health officials.