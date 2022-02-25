PUEBLO, Colo. — Freed Middle School turned Heroes K-8 Academy, which is now demolished, will sport a new name in honor of D60’s first female superintendent.

This week, District 60 Board of Education unanimously elected to name the District’s new K-8 Expeditionary school the Nettie S. Freed Expeditionary K-8.

According to D60, Nettie S. Freed was a pioneer in education, a classroom teacher who went on to become the District’s first female Superintendent, as well as Colorado’s first commissioner of public education.

Among survey respondents, Nettie S. Freed Expeditionary K-8 was the most popular choice, defeating Steel City Expeditionary K-8 and Pioneer Expeditionary K-8.

“I wholeheartedly support the decision to name our new school in her honor,“ Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso said. “Through the years, female educators and administrators have played an integral role in preparing our scholars to lead lives of purpose and impact. Nettie Freed was a trailblazer in this effort, opening the door for many female superintendents, including myself, to stand on her shoulders as we continue this noble work.“

In a message posted to Facebook the school said, “…there is no better way to honor Nettie Freed’s memory and the groundwork she laid for educational excellence and diversity in District 60.”

A groundbreaking is scheduled for April 2022.