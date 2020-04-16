District 49 cancels in-person classes for remainder of school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Falcon District 49 has canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the school year, the district announced Thursday.

“Considering guidance from the governor that in-person learning is ‘highly unlikely’ as well as uncertainty about health agency guidance in El Paso County, we cannot say for sure that we will offer any in-person operations this school year,” the district said in a letter to families. “Rather than prolong that uncertainty, we have decided to continue providing remote learning through the end of this school year. We will continue teaching, learning, and assessing for the remainder of the year because students are still getting valuable learning, and they need that foundation as we prepare for next year.”

The district said e-learning will continue through the remainder of the normal school year, which ends May 22.

The district said they will not be hosting full-crowd, arena-style graduation ceremonies in May. They’re asking families for input on how to celebrate this year’s graduates. The district said possibilities include virtual graduations, delaying traditional ceremonies, moving to larger outdoor venues, parade-style ceremonies, and combinations of all those options. Tap here to submit your ideas.

The district said they’re developing plans to allow students and staff to retrieve their belongings from the schools before the end of the year.

The district said they have not yet made any decisions about summer break programs such as Extended School Year (ESY), gifted education camps, or READ camps.

D-49 is the fourth southern Colorado district to close to in-person learning. Harrison District 2, Pueblo District 60, and Pueblo County District 70 previously announced they will not have in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.

Gov. Jared Polis has ordered all Colorado schools to be closed to in-person learning until at least April 30. The state is under a stay-at-home order until at least April 26.