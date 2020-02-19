District 20 plow truck driver dies in Colorado Springs after crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a crash Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs, a District 20 plow truck driver is dead.

Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash on Gleneagle Drive, just south of the intersection with Candlewood Court.

According to CSP, a 2006 Ford F250, driven by 27-year-old Stephen Houston, was southbound on Gleneagle approaching a right-hand curve in the road. The roadway was snow-covered and icy, according to troopers.

Houston failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the left side of the road.

The pickup truck traveled a short distance off-road before dropping off a steep embankment and into a drainage culvert.

The right side of the truck collided with the opposite embankment of the culvert, and the truck came to rest on its wheels.

Houston was transported to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs with life-threatening injuries, where he later died due to those injuries around 1 P.M.

According to CSP, Houston was not plowing at the time of the crash and was traveling in between schools on a public road.

It is with a heavy heart I share a member of the Academy District 20 (ASD20) family passed away today. Stephen Houston, grounds technician, was involved in a car accident earlier this morning. Stephen was on duty and driving his snowplow to ensure our school grounds were safe for students and staff. You may have seen reports of this accident in the local news. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Stephen was a much-loved member of our facilities team. We ask that you please keep the Houston family in your hearts and thoughts during this difficult time. District 20 Spokesperson

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.