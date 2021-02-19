District 11 offering in-person learning five days a week starting in March

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs School District 11 will be offering in-person classes for all students in grades K-12 five days a week starting in March, the district said Friday.

In-person classes will resume on March 10, the beginning of the fourth quarter.

“Colorado’s COVID transmission rates remain among the lowest, while vaccination rates are among some of the highest compared to other states,” the district said in a note to parents. “Understandably, some families may choose to continue with the remote learning option, which will still be available with some modifications.”

Families will get more details in the coming weeks about school-based scheduling and logistics.

Another Colorado Springs-area school district, Academy District 20, also announced they will be expanding in-person learning for the fourth quarter. That district will offer in-person learning for middle and high school students four days a week starting March 15.