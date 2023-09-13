(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Space Foundation announced its Discovery Center will have a $3 million renovation and expansion to rejuvenate and ensure visitors have new and exciting opportunities for exploration and learning.

The project will start Nov.19 and is expected to end in spring 2024. The Space Foundation said the renovation will introduce innovative exhibits, improve existing facilities, build new labs for hands-on discovery, and much more.

Courtesy: Space Foundation

Courtesy: Space Foundation

Courtesy: Space Foundation

“The upgrades and expansion will continue to serve as an energizing hub for space education and innovation, as well as offer new avenues for learning and discovery,” said Space Foundation CEO Heather Pringle.

Team members will be actively involved in engaging and educating the Colorado Springs community and extended region through outreach initiatives, according to the Space Foundation.