COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation Discovery Center will kick off the first Family Star Party of the school year on Saturday.

Star Parties provide a fun, safe outdoor environment for families to explore stars, nebulae, and galaxies through a variety of telescopes.

Activities:

  • Look through multiple telescopes and learn about the objects in our night sky from Colorado Springs Astronomical Society astronomy outreach guides and Discovery Center educators
  • Possible views of Saturn and the Harvest Full Moon
  • Interact with the Mobile Earth + Space Observatory’s scientific demos and exhibits
  • Engage with self-guided activities and Science On a Sphere® presentations in the Discovery Center

The Star Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.

There is no extra fee to stargaze outside through the telescopes, and there will be half-priced admission for Discovery Center indoor activities.

To learn more, head to discoverspace.org/event/family-star-party-astronomy-basics.