COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation Discovery Center will kick off the first Family Star Party of the school year on Saturday.
Star Parties provide a fun, safe outdoor environment for families to explore stars, nebulae, and galaxies through a variety of telescopes.
Activities:
- Look through multiple telescopes and learn about the objects in our night sky from Colorado Springs Astronomical Society astronomy outreach guides and Discovery Center educators
- Possible views of Saturn and the Harvest Full Moon
- Interact with the Mobile Earth + Space Observatory’s scientific demos and exhibits
- Engage with self-guided activities and Science On a Sphere® presentations in the Discovery Center
The Star Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.
There is no extra fee to stargaze outside through the telescopes, and there will be half-priced admission for Discovery Center indoor activities.
To learn more, head to discoverspace.org/event/family-star-party-astronomy-basics.