COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation Discovery Center will kick off the first Family Star Party of the school year on Saturday.

Star Parties provide a fun, safe outdoor environment for families to explore stars, nebulae, and galaxies through a variety of telescopes.

Activities:

Look through multiple telescopes and learn about the objects in our night sky from Colorado Springs Astronomical Society astronomy outreach guides and Discovery Center educators

Possible views of Saturn and the Harvest Full Moon

Interact with the Mobile Earth + Space Observatory’s scientific demos and exhibits

Engage with self-guided activities and Science On a Sphere® presentations in the Discovery Center

The Star Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.

There is no extra fee to stargaze outside through the telescopes, and there will be half-priced admission for Discovery Center indoor activities.

To learn more, head to discoverspace.org/event/family-star-party-astronomy-basics.