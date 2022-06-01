COLORADO SPRINGS — For as long as there have been humans, we have wondered “Are we alone in the universe?” This summer, the Discovery Center will host a series of workshops exploring all the past and present information on this topic, as well as the future of space missions being developed on the search for life in the universe.

The Space Foundation’s Discovery Center has announced a 10-part series of public workshops beginning Saturday, June 4, that will launch attendees into the outer reaches of what we know, and don’t know, about our universe.

Workshops take place Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. through August 6 at the Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. View the schedule of events below:

Date: Saturday, June 4 Topic: Robotics: Helpers in the Search for Life Partners: Palmer Ridge Bearbotics, Coronado Robotics

Date: Saturday, June 11 Topic: Too Small to See Partner: Cool Science, Mobile Earth & Space Observatory

Date: Saturday, June 18 Topic: Live From the Arctic: Searching for Life in Alien Oceans Partner: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute: Dr. Anna Michel

Date: Saturday, June 25 Topic: Life in the Rocks Partners: Trails & Open Space Coalition, Garden of the Gods Visitor Center

Date: Saturday, July 2 Topic: Water: Why Is It So Important? Partner: Cool Science

Date: Saturday, July 9 Topic: Robotics: Helpers in the Search for Life Partner: Manitou Springs Robotics

Date: Saturday, July 16 Topic: James Webb Space Telescope: First Images Partner: NASA Solar Ambassadors

Date: Saturday, July 23 Topic: So Many Forms of Life: Land, Sea and Air Partner: Trails & Open Space Coalition

Date: Saturday, July 30 Topic: What Do We Look for When We Are Searching for Life? Partner: Dinosaur Resource Center

Date: Saturday, Aug. 6 Topic: Let’s All Join the Search for Life! Partner: Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, Mobile Earth & Space Observatory

Workshops are for all ages, but the Discovery Center said activities will be the most fun for ages 6-12. Parents must accompany children who attend. Head to discoverspace.org/summer-of-discovery to learn more about each workshop, and the Summer of Discovery program.