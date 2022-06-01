COLORADO SPRINGS — For as long as there have been humans, we have wondered “Are we alone in the universe?” This summer, the Discovery Center will host a series of workshops exploring all the past and present information on this topic, as well as the future of space missions being developed on the search for life in the universe.
The Space Foundation’s Discovery Center has announced a 10-part series of public workshops beginning Saturday, June 4, that will launch attendees into the outer reaches of what we know, and don’t know, about our universe.
Workshops take place Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. through August 6 at the Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. View the schedule of events below:
Date: Saturday, June 4
Topic: Robotics: Helpers in the Search for Life
Partners: Palmer Ridge Bearbotics, Coronado Robotics
Date: Saturday, June 11
Topic: Too Small to See
Partner: Cool Science, Mobile Earth & Space Observatory
Date: Saturday, June 18
Topic: Live From the Arctic: Searching for Life in Alien Oceans
Partner: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute: Dr. Anna Michel
Date: Saturday, June 25
Topic: Life in the Rocks
Partners: Trails & Open Space Coalition, Garden of the Gods Visitor Center
Date: Saturday, July 2
Topic: Water: Why Is It So Important?
Partner: Cool Science
Date: Saturday, July 9
Topic: Robotics: Helpers in the Search for Life
Partner: Manitou Springs Robotics
Date: Saturday, July 16
Topic: James Webb Space Telescope: First Images
Partner: NASA Solar Ambassadors
Date: Saturday, July 23
Topic: So Many Forms of Life: Land, Sea and Air
Partner: Trails & Open Space Coalition
Date: Saturday, July 30
Topic: What Do We Look for When We Are Searching for Life?
Partner: Dinosaur Resource Center
Date: Saturday, Aug. 6
Topic: Let’s All Join the Search for Life!
Partner: Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, Mobile Earth & Space Observatory
Workshops are for all ages, but the Discovery Center said activities will be the most fun for ages 6-12. Parents must accompany children who attend. Head to discoverspace.org/summer-of-discovery to learn more about each workshop, and the Summer of Discovery program.