Directory to connect consumers with local farmers and ranchers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Colorado Beef Council (CBC) has created an online directory to help connect Colorado farms and ranches that sell beef with consumers who want to buy it.

The Colorado Beef Directory will help educate consumers about beef sourcing and allow them to purchase directly from Colorado producers who sell local and freezer beef.

“Today’s global challenges have shown us that consumers want to support their local economies,” says Todd Inglee, CBC Executive Director. “We’ve also seen a growing desire by consumers to learn more about how beef is produced and where they can find direct marketing opportunities. This beef directory is a resource for helping make that connection.”

Colorado beef producers wanting to submit their operation for this CBC service can go here. The form allows farms and ranches to self-list to the directory.

The directory will be housed on the CBC web site at www.cobeef.com. The form for producers is also housed on the site under the Cattlemen’s Corner section.

“We raise some of the country’s best beef in this state, and Colorado consumers deserve to have the opportunity to directly take advantage of that,” says Inglee. “CBC is proud to help fill a need for presenting more consumer beef purchasing options.”

Listings will include the farm/business address, phone number, email address and website links, allowing consumers to reach them directly. Questions received by CBC about the company will be directed back to the company.